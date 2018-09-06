The terrifying 'Hereditary' demands and rewards close attention

No matter: Aster’s debut film is mesmerizing, with one of the year’s great performances at its center. Toni Collette stars as an artist, wife and mother who is paralyzed by unthinkable grief, then suddenly mobilized into action, never realizing that she and her family — the sterling cast includes Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff and Milly Shapiro — are being acted upon by darker forces than she can imagine. I won’t say more, except that “Hereditary” is on DVD now, and it gets an A from me.