Critic's Choice: Debra Granik’s ‘Leave No Trace,’ ‘Winter’s Bone’ to screen at Egyptian

Few American independent filmmakers use wilderness as evocatively, or with as much respect for its mysteries, as Debra Granik. She made her feature debut in 2004 with “Down to the Bone” but came to prominence with 2010’s “Winter’s Bone,” a beautifully bleak Ozarks-set mystery-thriller that won the top prize at Sundance and earned an Oscar nomination for its then-little-known star, Jennifer Lawrence.
It shouldn’t have taken nearly a decade for a filmmaker with that particular pedigree to get another narrative feature made (though in between, she did make the superb 2014 documentary “Stray Dog”). Still, this year’s “Leave No Trace” proved worth the wait: Starring Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie, both superb, it tells the deeply truthful and moving story of an Army veteran and his teenage daughter leading a nomadic existence in the Oregon wilderness.
Both “Leave No Trace” and “Winter’s Bone” will screen Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, with film critic April Wolfe moderating a conversation with Granik in between.
Where: Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.