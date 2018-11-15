Critic's Choice: Debra Granik’s ‘Leave No Trace,’ ‘Winter’s Bone’ to screen at Egyptian

It shouldn’t have taken nearly a decade for a filmmaker with that particular pedigree to get another narrative feature made (though in between, she did make the superb 2014 documentary “Stray Dog”). Still, this year’s “Leave No Trace” proved worth the wait: Starring Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie, both superb, it tells the deeply truthful and moving story of an Army veteran and his teenage daughter leading a nomadic existence in the Oregon wilderness.