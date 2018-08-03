How 'The Darkest Minds' forecasts a timely vision of a youth-led future

When Whitney Houston sang “I believe the children are our future / Teach them well and let them lead the way ...” in her 1985 cover of George Benson’s “The Greatest Love of All,” perhaps she knew there’d come a time when youth would truly chart a path forward. Much like the school-aged children and college students who helped undergird efforts of the civil rights movement, this generation’s millennials have assumed the major responsibility of speaking truth to power — from the Arab Spring to the Black Lives Matter movement to Parkland students marching for gun reform.