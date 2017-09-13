With 'mother!,' Darren Aronofsky looks to blow your mind

Darren Aronofsky wants to issue you an apology.

The brassy, flashy American auteur has made a movie in a fugue state about the world's current state. It's a film set up as a marital drama and designed to feel like a horror movie. But those are just clothes, adornments to disguise the angry body throbbing underneath.

And given that he's made such a purposeful animal, he wants to tell you — part remorsefully and ‎part anxiously and, OK, maybe a little boastfully — that he feels bad about your imminent experience watching it.

“I apologize,” he told the audience at the Toronto International Film Festival before the screening of the new film, “for what I’m about to do to you.”

That movie, "mother!," comes to theaters from Paramount on Friday after disemboweling audiences at both TIFF and the Venice Film Festival.

This article could synopsize the plot, as newspaper convention dictates should be done in this space. And there are the rudiments to be shared: a young, soulful woman (Jennifer Lawrence) is intent on renovating the country house she shares with her creatively blocked writer-husband (Javier Bardem), when a pair of strangers (Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer) turn up unannounced.

But extensive plot summary wouldn't capture what "mother!" is about, not really. And besides, it would dilute the power of where the film goes, narratively and thematically and metaphorically; it would bridge too much the gap between viewer expectation and cinematic reality.

So suffice it to say that whatever you ultimately make of “mother!,” you’re unlikely to see a movie with such spiritual and emotional urgency, with such a degree of second-person confrontational intensity, for a long time. Your first thought after watching it may well be: How could a Hollywood studio be doing this?

Your second thought might be: This is Darren Aronofsky, director of "Black Swan" and "Noah" and "Requiem for a Dream," who had Natalie Portman stab herself on a ballet stage and Russell Crowe fight off a Midrashic apocalypse and Jared Leto engage in NC-17-worthy drug use. How could he not be doing this?

[The environment] is the issue of our time. ... We’re so devoted to science with our phones, and yet people still deny what’s happening. — Darren Aronofsky

A couple's relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky ("Black Swan," "Requiem for a Dream"), "mother!" stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer.

On a steam bath of an August day that will soon give way to rain, Aronofsky, in a white T-shirt and dark jeans, is in a Mediterranean restaurant eating lunch. Late the night before, he finished postproduction on the movie, a safe week away from its Venice premiere, and is beginning to emerge into the light of the non-editing world. The restaurant, which he has chosen, is not far from his home in downtown Manhattan. Fittingly, it’s the kind of place that evinces old-school values even amid the flash of gentrification around it; it’s the sort of venue that seems to be many things at once.

“Is this a horror movie or a psychological thriller or a home-invasion film? All of those are good,” he said of “mother!” “But I’m not sure what it is.”

Aronofsky, 48, and his team at Protozoa Pictures have been going nonstop to get the film done. Protozoa is the Brooklyn-based collective he founded with a loose set of company roles: His longtime business partner Scott Franklin, for instance, makes stuff happen on the ground and in the halls of power, while Harvard classmate Ari Handel serves as more of a creative producer and conceptual force.

Ditto, for that matter, their loose set of creative rules. “When people ask what Darren is looking for and wants to do next it’s always hard to say one thing,” Handel later said by phone. “I think the one ingredient the projects all have in common is that [they haven’t] been done before.”

Handel sometimes writes with Aronofsky. But the filmmaker wrote this one himself.

Two summers ago, Aronofsky found himself alone in his Manhattan town house for a long holiday weekend. Struck by inspiration, and by anger about the environmental and moral state of the world, he began writing. And writing. He describes it as a kind of fever state, of little food or sleep, a contrast to his years of chiseling and tweaking most of his other scripts, often with a partner. Not long after he had about 70 pages down. Cameras were rolling basically within the year.

What happens in “mother!” is too unexpected and crazy to be believed, and even that feels like too much of a reveal because now you'll be waiting for the crazy and unexpected. Perhaps the most accurate statement that could be made of the film without giving anything away is that‎ it's not what you think it is, which is to say it's grander, deeper, bigger than any movie dressed like a country-house horror movie and/or marital chamber piece. There are numerous metaphoric readings, including a touchstone one heavily hinted at by Aronofsky. Once you see the film through that last lens, it's impossible to unsee it, though there will be those who choose to view it all differently.

What is undeniable is the film’s environmental message: a flaming warning of what is being done to the world.

“I think it's the issue of our time,” Aronofsky said at lunch. “There’s a lot going on [in the news], but it’s all underpinned by the idea that our balance on the planet is for the first time ever in question. I just don’t know how you can escape thinking about this. We’re so devoted to science with our phones, and yet people still deny what’s happening. Look at Houston right now,” he said, referring to Hurricane Harvey. “And I wanted to take that passion and follow its path writing this film.”

Lawrence says she found her reaction to the film’s pages evolving as she moved through them. “And then I got to the third act; I threw the script across the room and texted Darren that he had psychological problems,” she said. “Something was very wrong with him.” His actions, she said, were “brave and really bold, to unleash that kind of assault on the world.”

For those who care about such things, there is a temptation to read “mother!’s” depiction of a romance between a creative person solidly in their 40s and a woman in her 20s as a parable for Aronofsky’s own relationship with Lawrence. But life imitated art, Aronofsky says, who notes that their coupling happened after they finished shooting the movie.