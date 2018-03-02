Bruce Willis takes aim and misfires in an imbecilic 'Death Wish' remake

In any event, to criticize "Death Wish" for its indelicate timing would be to suggest that there might ever be an appropriate moment to see it. Directed by Eli Roth with the same knowing smirk that has informed his previous exercises in self-satisfied bloodletting ("Cabin Fever," "The Green Inferno," the "Hostel" movies), the movie is a slick, straightforward revenge thriller as well as a sham provocation, pandering shamelessly to the viewer's bloodlust while trying to pass as self-aware satire. Your time, to say nothing of your outrage, is much better spent elsewhere.