We need more diversity in film criticism, but 'Who is this movie for?' is the wrong question to ask

Her main argument — that she wanted to hear what female critics, especially female critics of color, had to say about a movie featuring a black biracial teenage girl — is one that no reasonable person would take issue with. There are some, of course, who refuse to grasp that criticism is a gloriously subjective activity, and that personal experience can be an illuminating analytical tool. We can derive fresh, even singular insights from reading, say, what a critic of Mexican heritage thinks of “Coco,” or what a transgender critic thinks of “Tangerine,” especially when those insights emerge in concert with keen aesthetic judgment, deep cultural knowledge and an ability to write smartly and evocatively about a visual medium.