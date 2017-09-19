‘Foxtrot’ just swept the Israeli Academy Awards. Here’s why it’s controversial.

A few years ago, Israeli director Samuel Maoz had a scare to end all scares. Maoz’s teenage daughter at the time was prone to waking up late and relying on parental largesse to get to school. So he decided to teach her a gentle lesson one morning and send her on a city bus.

Shortly after she left the house, Maoz heard that a city bus had exploded in a terrorist attack. Many of its passengers were dead.

“It was the same bus she was going to take, the No. 5. I tried to call her, but I couldn’t get through because the cellular network had collapsed,” he recalled.

The moments of waiting, he said, were an indescribable agony. “I experienced the worst hour of my life — worse than anything I experienced serving in the [1982] Lebanon war,” he said.

It turns out Maoz’s daughter had missed the bus by mere seconds and was still alive. But the incident stayed with the director.

“I asked what I can learn from this story and realized I can learn nothing,” he said. “There’s just a gap between the things I can control and the things I can't control.”

He did, however, fashion a movie out of it. On Tuesday night that film, “Foxtrot” swept the Ophirs, the Israeli equivalent of the Academy Awards, winning eight prizes, including best picture. That means that the movie will now be the official Israeli entry at this year’s foreign-language Oscars.

Eight autumns after his freshman feature, “Lebanon,” took the foreign-film world by storm with its frightening intimacy and tank-set claustrophobia, Maoz is back with another compelling film.

“Foxtrot” is based on that feeling the director had the school day morning, spinning from his anxiety a tale of a successful nearly-middle-aged couple, the Feldmans, who learn from military attaches that their fresh-out-high-school son was killed while engaged in mandatory military service.

What seems for the first half-hour like it will be a straight-ahead story of parental mourning, a kind of “Ordinary People” by way of the Galilee, soon turns into something stranger and more ambitious. The news is not as simple as it seems, and Maoz follows the action into a remote military roadblock and back to the Tel Aviv bourgeoisie, telling a multigenerational story of victimhood and guilt, of the Holocaust and the Israeli Defense Forces.

Viewers who remember “Lebanon” will be surprised at the new film’s style. Far from a neo-verite look at the harshness of Middle East War, “Foxtrot’s” scenes are as likely to be shot through with magical realism as gritty realism. “Foxtrot” is laden with slick shot-making and indelible images, as technically dazzling as it is emotionally weighty.

“As far as I’m concerned, the movie is a philosophical puzzle,” Maoz said in the interview, last week in Toronto, where the drama had its North American premiere at that city’s recently concluded film festival. “It’s the dirty concept, this nature of fate, and the attempt to understand it, to clean it, is what’s interesting to me.” (The movie currently has no U.S. distributor. )

“Foxtrot” is also a politically charged picture, showing not just the human side of grief but the moral hazards of military occupation — particularly in a scene in which inexperienced Israeli soldiers kill innocent Palestinians in a moment of panic and an Israeli army commander then, very literally, covers up the incident.

Even ahead of its release in Israel, the film already has become a hot-button subject thanks to the country’s famously conservative culture minister, Miri Regev, condemning it as a traitorous act. Maoz laughed off the condemnation and said the right-wing government would be better off embracing the movie, which was financed by the government’s official film fund.

“She said I’m bad publicity. But there’s nothing better for the Israeli government than to show it’s willing to criticize itself,” Maoz said. “They didn’t play this right. They used to play chess, and now they’re boxing.”

The friction between Israel’s arts community and Benjamin Netanyahu’s conservative government has been sparking for a while; it came to the international fore with a controversial gown Regev wore on the Cannes red carpet this year. Regev was not invited to the Ophirs by Israel’s film academy.

For her part, Regev has said publicly she will rethink the ways funds are disbursed to artists, leaving open questions about the future sponsorship of films like “Foxtrot.”

For those who have a more practical inquiry of Maoz — where has he been since 2009? — he has a somewhat roundabout answer. The director, 55, said he had been concentrating on other activities such as building furniture and raising his daughters while also developing a black comedy that has yet to be produced. He had also been flirting with several military stories, “but I’m not sure I want the army to be my career.” So he took them all and folded them into his film.

With tensions rising between Hezbollah and Israel on the latter’s northern border, “Foxtrot” has plenty to say about the current state of region.

But its lessons are hardly restricted to the Middle East. With more than 15 years of post-9/11 war under its belt, American society too is tragically acquainted with soldiers returning in body bags and the parental grief that follows.

It’s a subject that will be on the minds of mainstream U.S. moviegoers this season too, with Richard Linklater’s “Last Flag Flying” opening the New York Film Festival and then arriving in theaters several weeks later. The movie is a look at a Vietnam veteran (Steve Carell) who loses a son to the war in Iraq and must see to the funeral arrangements.

Such stories — wherever they take place — address the dynamics of countries at the crossroads of patriotism and military tragedy..

“I won't be naive and say there is no social or political statement in my film,” Maoz said. “But it’s more broad than specific. I don't have an interest in a realistic film about a roadblock. The roadblock is a microcosm of a society — any society — that has its perception distorted by a past trauma.”

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION What's the first thing you think of when you hear the words "binge watch"? We asked the celebrities of Toronto International Film Festival 2017 to partake in a little-rapid fire word association. Find out what George Clooney really thinks of Canada and what Julianne Moore binge-watches in the tub. What's the first thing you think of when you hear the words "binge watch"? We asked the celebrities of Toronto International Film Festival 2017 to partake in a little-rapid fire word association. Find out what George Clooney really thinks of Canada and what Julianne Moore binge-watches in the tub. CAPTION Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times)

steve.zeitchik@latimes.com

Twitter: @ZeitchikLAT