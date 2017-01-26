'Moonlight,' Viola Davis, Carrie Fisher win honors from gay critics

The Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Assn. announced Thursday winners of its annual Dorian Film Awards.

“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-nominated tale about a young black boy in Miami growing up and grappling with his sexuality, led the pack with five awards. Also recognized were Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land,” Viola Davis and the late Carrie Fisher.

The honors for “Moonlight” included awards for best film of the year and best LGBTQ film, as well as for Jenkins’ winning for best director and screenplay. Mahershala Ali won for best actor. Trevante Rhodes, who played one-third of the picture’s lead role, also was recognized with the group’s rising star award, named after Oscar Wilde.

Davis was recognized as best actress for her turn in “Fences.”

Other acting nods, on the television side, went to “Transparent’s” Jeffrey Tambor and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story’s” Sarah Paulson. Both shows also won best TV comedy and drama, respectively.

Fisher, the “Star Wars” icon who died late last year, was named Wilde Wit of the Year, an award given to someone who’s wit is unmatched. “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda was named Wilde artist of the year, tying with “Saturday Night Live’s” Kate McKinnon.

“La La Land” won for being the most visually striking film of the year.

In some of the group’s more cheeky categories, “The Dressmaker” took home campy film of the year, while “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” won on the television side. McKinnon’s “SNL” performance of “Hallelujah” — as Hillary Clinton — won musical performance of the year.

GALECA is comprised of over 170 film and television critics and entertainment journalists across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The group will honor recipients at a “Winners Toast” on Feb. 18 in Hollywood.

The full list of winners:

Film of the year

“Moonlight”

Director of the year

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Film performance of the year — actress

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Film performance of the year — actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

LGBTQ film of the year

“Moonlight”

Foreign language film of the year

“The Handmaiden”

Screenplay of the year

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Documentary of the tear

“O.J. Made in America”

Visually striking film of the year

“La La Land”

Unsung film of the year

“Christine”

Campy film of the year

“The Dressmaker”

TV drama of the year

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

TV comedy of the year

“Transparent”

TV performance of the year — actor

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

TV performance of the year — actress

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

TV current affairs show of the year

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

TV musical performance of the year

Kate McKinnon, “Hallelujah,” “Saturday Night Live”

LGBTQ TV show of the year

“Transparent”

Unsung TV show of the year

“The Real O’Neals”

Campy TV show of the year

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars”

We’re Wilde about you! Rising star of the year

Trevante Rhodes

Wilde wit of the year

Carrie Fisher

Wilde artist of the year (tie)

Kate McKinnon

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Timeless star

John Waters

