Gloria Allred will keep fighting to get her way, and 'Seeing Allred' argues that's a good thing

Dressed in one of her impossibly bright power suits at the Sundance Film Festival last month, where she had traveled to premiere "Seeing Allred," the 76-year-old Allred insisted that she was mainly reluctant to sign onto the project because she feared breaking attorney-client privilege. When she did agree to participate, she said, she was uncomfortable when the focus fell more on her than on her clients — "the victims, the heroes" — whom she cites as the only reason she signed onto the film at all.