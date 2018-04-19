'Godard Mon Amour' isn't as smart or funny a sendup as it wants to be

Godard himself is, of course, still going strong, as artist and icon: At age 87, he has a new film at this year's Cannes ("The Image Book"), and the festival's 2018 poster is taken from his 1965 romp "Pierrot le Fou." The irascible pioneer even found time to offer his two centimes on Hazanavicius's movie, which premiered last year at Cannes, calling it a "stupid, stupid idea." The irony is that, had "Godard Mon Amour" been brazenly stupid, instead of just facile and glib, it might have been interesting.