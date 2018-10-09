Review: Rupert Everett in top form as Oscar Wilde in 'The Happy Prince'

Everett’s portrayal of the grand and wily Wilde proves a hand-in-glove fit for the gay actor who, although working regularly these past years in international film and TV productions (“Parade’s End,” “The Musketeers,” “In the Name of the Rose”), has been largely absent from the kind of mainstream studio fare (voiceover work aside) that might have otherwise followed his devilishly engaging turn in 1997’s hit rom-com “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” (He has said that coming out may have squashed his potential leading man career, with 2000’s much maligned “The Next Best Thing,” opposite Madonna, proving a major nail in his Hollywood coffin.)