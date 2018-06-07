'Hereditary' is a new horror classic, and a triumph for Toni Collette

But if the characters are hopelessly constricted, the actors are liberated, and they fill every precise frame with insistent, defiant life — none more so than Collette, who at times seems to be fighting not just the forces of evil but also the cold, clammy grip of the movie in which she finds herself. She plays Annie like an instrument going slowly out of tune, chattering away with mounting desperation, exposing more and more nerve endings in every scene. I haven’t seen a better performance this year, or a more mesmerizing reminder that the devil really is in the details.