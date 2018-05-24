Punk-rock alien-invasion comedy 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties' doesn't have much to say

For the script's purposes, Enn fares better in that department than you might expect. Despite some initial awkwardness, he hits it off with the sweet but stern-willed Zan (Elle Fanning), who, as one quickly deduces from her odd speech patterns and general air of deadpan idiosyncrasy, is not exactly of this world. (It takes Enn and his bumbling pals, played by AJ Lewis and Ethan Lawrence, a bit longer to figure it out.) And Zan reciprocates Enn's fascination enough to abandon her alien colony for 24 hours under the pretext of conducting scientific research.