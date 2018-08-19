Indie Focus: Revelations and discoveries in 'Juliet, Naked,' 'Madeline's Madeline' and 'The Wife'

At the Village Voice, April Wolfe added, “It’s as though I’ve had my ‘High Fidelity’ fantasy delivered, lo, so many years later: Show me this emotional idiot’s relationship from the woman’s perspective. Through circumstance and coincidence, Tucker and Annie begin a secret internet friendship, just as Duncan begins cheating with a new movement teacher at his university. Peretz could have given each potential pairing equal time in the story, but he sticks with the most evocative of the two; ‘Juliet, Naked’ has its charms, and they are named Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke.”