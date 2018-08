Indie Focus: Revelations and discoveries in 'Juliet, Naked,' 'Madeline's Madeline' and 'The Wife'

At Vulture, Emily Yoshida wrote, “If you’re looking for an aspirational backdrop against which to set a domestic drama, you can do worse than the Nobel Prize ceremony. It has it all: highbrow glamour, an exotic locale, swanky banquets, and obscure enough proceedings that few viewers will be able to determine if you ‘got it right’ or not. ‘The Wife’ makes good use of all these assets .… If your marriage is doomed to dissolve, it’s nice to at least get in some culture along the way.”