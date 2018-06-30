Indie Focus: Journeys abound in 'Leave No Trace,' 'Three Identical Strangers' and 'Woman Walks Ahead'

The Times’ Amy Kaufman spoke to Greyeyes, who said he was attracted to the way that Sitting Bull was written with an unexpected warmth and humor, noting, “that, I think, is the most rare thing that I see in scripts not written by us about our communities and about our heroes. I’ve always looked at humor as a sign of awareness and intelligence. … So all these notes that were in the script told me right away that I was looking at a landmark portrayal.”