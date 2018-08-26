Indie Focus: Sly surprises in 'Support The Girls,' 'Searching' and 'The Bookshop'

For the Chicago Tribune, Katie Walsh wrote, “It's a standard missing person story, but the use of technology demonstrates how we're at once constantly connected in a way that allows us to be entirely disconnected. Who needs face-to-face time when there's FaceTime? Photos can be manipulated or applied to other narratives. Technology allows us to see everything, and also nothing, if the story is twisted in the right way .… What's bone chilling about ‘Searching’ is how it lays out the way the truth can be right in front of us. We just have to be willing to look, and to see it.”