Indie Focus: Finding a purpose in 'The Rider,' 'Where Is Kyra?' and 'Borg vs. McEnroe'

We had Zhao and Jandreau for a Q&A after a recent screening of the film. As to why she works in this space that combines reality and fiction, Zhao said, "I like to be able to tell you a story inspired by real life. … It's going to be inspired by something that happens in the world. But there is factual truth but there is also emotional truth. I really want to show you that emotional truth, and sometimes that takes a lot of manipulation, music, montage. That just makes more sense to me."