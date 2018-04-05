'Ismael's Ghosts' is a messy but vibrant drama from French director Arnaud Desplechin

Making an exquisite case for tranquility, though she has her angry moments, too, is a completely wonderful Gainsbourg. If Ismael and Carlotta were a volatile duo years ago, then it's the shy, dependable Sylvia, her feet firmly on the ground even with her head in the stars, who has brought balance to Ismael's life, and who now threatens to disrupt that balance if she leaves. But leave she does, and the chaos of her departure and Carlotta's arrival immediately spills over onto Ismael's movie, the production of which suddenly grinds farcically to a halt.