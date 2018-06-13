Jerry Lewis' son talks about the new DVD collection of many of his father's most popular movies

CL: [My dad] valued that friendship more than just about anything. That actually really started when my Dad directed his first film “The Bellboy” in 1960. It came out and Chaplin saw it. Chaplin was living in Switzerland at the time and he wrote to my Dad and said, “I would love to have a copy of ‘The Bellboy’ for more personal use here in my home.’ My Dad wrote him back and said ‘OK, I’ll make you a swap. I’ll send a 35mm print of ‘The Bellboy,’ if you send me a 35mm print of ‘Modern Times.’”