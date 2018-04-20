Karen Gillan is red-hot thanks to 'Jumanji' and 'Avengers,' but her true passion? Directing

"I knew that being in a Marvel movie was going to be incredible, but my role was supposed to be small in the first movie and I didn't know she was coming back for the second movie," Gillan laughed. "I was supposed to do eight days of filming and that was going to be it, and then it turned into something like 20 days, and all of a sudden I was coming back for the sequel. I was like, 'This is the greatest!'"