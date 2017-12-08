Kenneth Turan's DVD pick: Best of the holiday gift boxes

Boxes of DVDs or Blu-rays are always wonderful holiday gifts, and this year offers some especially enticing examples.

"Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection," from Universal, offers 15 movies by the master of suspense, including classics like "Vertigo" and "North By Northwest," as well as episodes from his TV series.

"Fritz Lang: The Silent Films," from Kino Lorber, presents a dozen of the great German master’s silent films. Not to be missed are the great thrillers "Spies" and "Dr. Mabuse, The Gambler."

Best of all is the massive "100 Years of Olympic Films," put out by Criterion, which includes a 200-page book and a whopping 53 films that took the Olympics as their subject.

