19 great Hollywood books we missed, according to our readers

We came. We saw. We published.

But no list is worth sending out into the world if it doesn’t provoke at least a little good-natured disagreement, and our ranking of the 50 best Hollywood books of all time is no exception. So we asked L.A. Times readers to submit their No. 1 picks, as well as their selections for titles we left off.

Below you’ll find 19 of the best of the rest, supplemented with reader comments about why their chosen title deserved to make the cut. Just one note: We won’t be doing a survey of the best of the rest of the rest, so you’ll have to take your arguing elsewhere this time. Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.