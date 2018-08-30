Review: The bloody western ‘Let the Corpses Tan’ gives European B-movies a splattery salute

As the characters’ physical positions and emotional alliances shift, and blood begins to erupt from meticulously designed prosthetic wounds, you may long for a flow chart to help keep track of who’s shooting at whom and who’s on whose side, the spatial and temporal logistics of which frequently defy comprehension. But you might also suspect that, on some level, comprehension is beside the point. Even when the movie makes an attempt to explain itself — often by rewinding a series of events and replaying it from a slightly different perspective — it seems less interested in clarifying the moment than in drawing it out for its own sake.