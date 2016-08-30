Summer 2016: When franchise overload killed movie originality

At one point in “Suicide Squad,” one of the most commercially successful and culturally worthless movies of 2016, the Joker whispers his idea of a sweet nothing to his deranged moll, Harley Quinn: “Oh, I’m not gonna kill you. I’m just gonna hurt you really, really bad.” Those of us still emerging from an unusually dispiriting summer at the movies may have a surprisingly clear sense of what he means.

It’s true that no one will actually die from the experience of watching, say, “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (the only obituaries it prompted were for Johnny Depp’s career, and those are likely premature). But it’s also true that for the regular moviegoer, this season’s steady IV drip of sequelitis and overall multiplex mediocrity seemed to usher in a kind of slow spiritual death — one from which only a parallel diet of art-house fare and the prospect of fall Oscar-bait could offer any real hope of resurrection.

The box-office battlefield has been handily divided among a few worthy victors (“Finding Dory,” “Captain America: Civil War”) and popular mediocrities (“The Secret Life of Pets,” “Suicide Squad”). But it is also littered with the smoking remains of high-profile disappointments (“The BFG,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Legend of Tarzan”) and flat-out bad ideas (“Ben-Hur”).

'Don't Breathe' trailer Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto and Stephen Lang star in "Don't Breathe." Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto and Stephen Lang star in "Don't Breathe." See more videos

In between those commercial highs and lows were a few surprise champions (“Don’t Breathe,” “Lights Out,” “The Shallows”) that attested to the viability of the well-made, modestly budgeted B-thriller. Elsewhere, the studios sought to fortify their positions with trusty stalwarts (“Jason Bourne,” “Star Trek Beyond,” “X-Men: Apocalypse”) that nonetheless emerged looking a tad battle-weary, as though well aware that the glory days of their respective franchises were behind them.

I say this in full awareness that the only thing more tedious and predictable than sequels, remakes and reboots is a critic who complains about sequels, remakes and reboots. But even by the dimmest expectations of Hollywood originality, this truly was the summer of our discontent, a season when an alarmingly disproportionate number of studio offerings — whether good, bad or unspeakably ghastly — were derived from pre-existing material:

“Alice Through the Looking Glass,” “Ben-Hur,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “The Conjuring 2,” “Ghostbusters,” “Ice Age: Collision Course,” “Independence Day: Resurgence,” “Jason Bourne,” “The Legend of Tarzan,” “Mechanic: Resurrection,” “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” “Now You See Me 2,” “Pete’s Dragon,” “The Purge: Election Year,” “Star Trek Beyond,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

It’s a long and enervating list, not because all these movies were failures or misfires; some of them (like “The Conjuring 2” and “Jason Bourne”) were actually rather good. But even the best examples seemed predicated on comforting audiences with the familiar rather than thrilling them with the new.

'Jason Bourne' trailer Watch the trailer for "Jason Bourne." Watch the trailer for "Jason Bourne." See more videos

And so there’s something fitting about the fact that the summer of 2016 so often felt like the industry’s failed attempt to deliver its own blockbuster sequel to the summer of 2015. At roughly this point last year, we were up to our ears in noteworthy studio movies, including wickedly smart, emotionally rich comedies (“Spy,” “Trainwreck”), above-average sequels (“Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” “Magic Mike XXL”), a major cross-demographic hit (“Straight Outta Compton”) and one of the finest feats of franchise reinvention in recent memory (“Mad Max: Fury Road”).

That summer overall emerged as the second highest-grossing on record, thanks especially to the smash success of “Jurassic World,” “Inside Out” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

On paper, the summer of 2016 looks to be even more lucrative, with a projected grand total of $4.5 billion in North American box-office receipts, narrowly beating last summer’s $4.48-billion haul. But just as commercial performance has never been synonymous with quality, so the numbers don’t entirely account for why this summer carries the stench of failure in a way that the preceding summer didn’t. Let’s go in for a closer look:

Female-driven action-comedies. Sony’s girl-powered “Ghostbusters” was a moderately amusing, low-energy mediocrity that you couldn’t help but root for, if only to push back against the fanboys who spent months trashing the movie sight unseen, and who later spearheaded an astonishingly vicious, still-ongoing harassment campaign against one of the movie’s stars, Leslie Jones.

'Ghostbusters' trailer Watch the trailer for "Ghostbusters." Watch the trailer for "Ghostbusters." See more videos

But having the right representational stance only gets you so far, and in “Ghostbusters” those proton packs felt more like creative straitjackets. The movie seemed particularly thin next to last summer’s Paul Feig-Melissa McCarthy collaboration, “Spy,” a considerably smarter, funnier action-comedy hybrid whose righteous gender politics were all the more trenchant for welling up naturally from the material, rather than being a high-concept selling point.

Auteur-directed war epics. A bomb at home but a massive hit overseas, Duncan Jones’ weirdly compelling misfire “Warcraft” carries echoes of so many antecedents in fantasy storytelling — “The Lord of the Rings,” “Star Wars,” “Game of Thrones,” even “Avatar” — that the possible influence of George Miller’s “Mad Max” movies may not immediately register. But the resemblance is there nonetheless in the feverish world building, the grandiose pyrotechnic bombast, the creative use of piercings and bone-based bling. The crucial difference, of course, is that with “Mad Max: Fury Road,” Miller gave us a supremely disciplined auteur triumph, while in “Warcraft,” Jones, a smart director with an insistently human touch, seemed to let his visual effects get the better of him.