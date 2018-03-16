Inside Fox's strategy to market 'Love, Simon,' the first film of its kind from a major studio

"The brilliance of the marketing for 'Love, Simon' lies in its honesty and in not shying away from the fact that the film is a gay teen romantic comedy," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for online measurement company ComScore. "While many films that have gay themes or a LGBTQ subtext often hide those elements in order to obscure the true message of the movie in order to make the film more 'commercial' or 'mainstream,' this film is rightly and innovatively celebrating and embracing its themes and point of view."