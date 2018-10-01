Mary Elizabeth Winstead explores the soul of a Los Angeles stand-up with a showcase role in 'All About Nina'

"My sister visited me recently and we had an herbal palm reading!" laughed Winstead. "Sometimes I forget that people watch 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and think that's L.A. I don't think of it as glamorous at all or as full of stars or social climbers; I think of it as full of laid-back people who are into healing and yoga and things that, as cheesy as they may be, they're all really positive. This is our home; these are our weird little lovey-dovey hippies that we might make fun of every now and then, but I actually wouldn't want to be around anybody else."