Can Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger find a spark of chemistry before 'Midnight Sun' sets?

Yet she often makes the very strange choice to deliver a broad comedic performance, making Katie bumbling and socially awkward (but gorgeous, of course). It's the kind of over-the-top style native to the Disney sitcoms where she got her start, but feels out of place in this syrupy, inspirational melodrama. It tanks across from Schwarzenegger, who is so stoic and wooden he seems to be carved from lumber. In these slapsticky moments, you can tell she's working overtime to spark something, anything, but nothing catches fire in this "Midnight Sun."