Korean comedy 'The Accidental Detective 2: In Action' is a smooth, if unmemorable, ride

You don’t need to know anything about the Korean mystery-comedy “The Accidental Detective” in order to follow its sequel, “The Accidental Detective 2: In Action.” If you’ve ever seen an ‘80s buddy-cop movie, you’ll get the gist. At times, it feels like the highest ambition of director Eon-hie Lee (taking over for the first film’s Kim Jeong-hoon) is to be pleasingly familiar.