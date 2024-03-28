Advertisement
A Koreatown State of Mind

By L.A. Times Food Staff
An illustration depicting Korean BBQ
(Illustration by Karan Singh / For The Times)

Koreatown is a neighborhood of extremes. At any time of day, its streets surge with traffic, car horns blaring as they dart through traffic lights. Nondescript shopping malls and plazas give way to smokehouses specializing in everything from coal-fired seafood to pan-grilled duck. And at night, when the rest of the city slows down, Koreatown turns neon-bright with karaoke dens, secret speakeasies, dive bars and kitschy restaurants that keep their kitchens open late.

The enclave, home to the largest Korean community in America, threatens to overwhelm with its fast pace and unapologetic indulgence. But those who immerse themselves in its magic know that Koreatown is more than just a place. Its sights, sounds and smells stick with you. Hours, days, sometimes weeks later, you find yourself daydreaming about a particularly transcendental slab of marinated galbi, an inventive soju-laced cocktail or an “American Idol”-worthy karaoke performance.

The spirit of Koreatown extends far beyond the boundaries designated by the city. In North Orange County, a tri-level mall has emerged as an apex of Korean culture, and a city best known for its berry-themed amusement park has named its own Koreatown.

Across the country, a Korean wave of fine dining is marked by creativity and extravagance, with carefully plated dishes that feature caviar and truffles alongside fermented bean paste and kimchi. Newcomers similar (but not too similar) in hue have also arrived in Los Angeles as of late.

The next time you find yourself seeking an epiphany, whether brought on by flame-kissed meats, brilliant banchan or a raucous night of drinking, head to Koreatown.

Illustration by Solji Lee / for the Times

New York’s fanciest ‘Korean wave’ restaurants go where L.A. doesn’t: caviar and kimchi

Being a student of Korean foodways is essentially written in my job description as a Los Angeles critic. A visit to New York is showing where a new frontier might be heading.
Los Angeles, CA - March 19: A table of guests enjoy various Korean chicken dishes from Chimmelier with a variety of fun dipping sauces in Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times )

7 favorite spots for Korean fried chicken in Koreatown

With delicate, extra-crunchy breading, Korean fried chicken proves one of the most addictive snacks you’ll find in Koreatown.

March 22, 2024
Los Angeles, CA - March 21: Camly Nguyen smiles in between sipping Jeremie Hutchet Pet Nat alongside Jenevieve Heo at Red Room on Thursday, March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Keep the party going with the best late-night hangouts in Koreatown

From karaoke clubs to wine bars to long-running restaurants with kitchens that stay open late, Koreatown will keep you entertained.

Los Angeles, CA - March 19: Kteam Korean BBQ restaurant on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

We live in a Korean barbecue paradise. Here are 25 of the best in L.A.

Whether you’re looking for an all-you-can-eat feast, galbi galore, a duck specialist or a full-on seafood spread, Koreatown has all the Korean barbecue you could wish for.

March 27, 2024

