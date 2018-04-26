Home-schooler's 'Adventures in Public School' makes for a standout teen comedy

"Adventures in Public School" pushes boundaries with its frequent jokes about a too-close mother-son relationship that may earn more grimaces than laughs as the film goes on. Overall, however, it's an amusing film anchored by engaging performances across the board. With his big, innocent eyes, Doheny plays Liam's naivete and awkwardness well, and we're laughing with him rather than at him as he attempts to fit in. Greer's role as an extreme helicopter parent only works because she's so likable.