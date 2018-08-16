Review: ‘Breaking & Exiting’ is the kind of unlikely romance that can only happen in the movies

Peter (Milo Gibson) sure loves his work, even though that work is stealing from unsuspecting Los Angeles homeowners while they’re on vacation, with peeing in their toilets as his calling card. His latest job offers a new challenge: instead of finding his targeted house empty, he discovers Daisy (screenwriter Jordan Hinson) in the midst of a suicide attempt in the bathtub. Against his own selfish impulses, he rescues her, but to keep her from another attempt — or calling the police — he stays, and the two begin an unlikely romance.