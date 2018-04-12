'Bye Bye Germany,' a droll and well-acted look at navigating life after the Holocaust

The antics of these cagey door-to-door peddlers, led by David Bermann (a superb Moritz Bleibtreu), whose family's once-thriving linen store was seized by the Nazis and now stands in ruins (as does much of the deftly re-created city), provide a droll spine upon which director Sam Garbarski and his co-writer, novelist Michel Bergmann, build a far more stirring, dimensional story.