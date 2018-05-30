Ambitious indie thriller 'Discreet' offers more mood than story

With artistic ambitions the size of the Lone Star state, the indie thriller “Discreet” explores a variety of themes — including masculinity, rural closeted life, revenge and conservative anger — all set to a complex soundscape. Director Travis Mathews (“Interior. Leather Bar.”) goes big, making an effort that is worth watching even though it doesn’t fully cohere beyond its well-executed tone.
When Alex (Jonny Mars) returns to his childhood home in Texas, he is surprised to learn that John (Bob Swaffar), the neighbor who abused him in his youth, is still alive. The increasingly unhinged Alex connects with a YouTube relaxation guru Mandy (Atsuko Okatsuka) over the phone, plots his vengeance against John and hooks up with random men who refuse to acknowledge their sexuality outside of backrooms.
“Discreet” is far more about atmosphere than plot, with Mandy’s chill sounds and calm voice contrasting with the hate-spewing radio hosts condemning Muslim refugees and Black Lives Matter that Alex hears in his car.
There’s a growing unease and menace running through the film, thanks to the work of Mathews and his co-editor Don Swaynos. It’s as twitchy and unsettling as its (anti)hero, and audiences who care more about how a film makes them feel than if it fully works will be rewarded. But those who need more will find that “Discreet” lives up to its name a bit too well, never fully offering answers to all the questions it asks.
‘Discreet’
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Playing: Laemmle Music Hall 3, Beverly Hills