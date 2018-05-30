Ambitious indie thriller 'Discreet' offers more mood than story

There’s a growing unease and menace running through the film, thanks to the work of Mathews and his co-editor Don Swaynos. It’s as twitchy and unsettling as its (anti)hero, and audiences who care more about how a film makes them feel than if it fully works will be rewarded. But those who need more will find that “Discreet” lives up to its name a bit too well, never fully offering answers to all the questions it asks.