Timely and affecting, 'Eat Me' makes an awkward transfer from stage to screen

As gutbucket personal-project indies go, the volatile, graphic and (somehow) corny "Eat Me" couldn't have arrived at a more propitious time for a story about the nightmare of sexual assault. Except that actress/writer Jacqueline Wright's adaptation of her controversial, trauma-inspired play (which was staged in L.A. in 2005) doesn't fit easily into categories like horror or thriller or issue drama, and at times even hopes you can choke out an uncomfortable laugh.