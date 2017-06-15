An ode to mass transit in indie comedy 'From Hollywood to Rose'

The public transportation system in Los Angeles gets a bad rap, but the micro-budget indie comedy “From Hollywood to Rose” wants to change that. Directed by Liz Graham and Matt Jacobs, the film is a tribute to riding the bus in L.A., and the little bits of magic one might find riding up and down Hollywood Boulevard. Producer-actress Eve Annenberg stars as a forlorn and misbegotten passenger outfitted in a truly outlandish bridal costume: giant bow, smeared mascara, crazy glasses, rhinestone-studded platforms and all. With this get-up, we get an inkling that this film is a bit too enamored of its own affections and quirks.
During her journey, she encounters an assortment of characters, and her story pours out. She’s dodging the calls of her betrothed at the altar, whom she left at the altar, and her vengeful sister. Along the way, she connects with a pair of Kevin Smith-type film nerds, who aggressively defend their respective positions on the oeuvre of Christopher Nolan. She also chats with a former inmate with a lot of opinions on bridal fashion, a Chinese mail order bride, a divorced yoga devoteé, and many more.
“From Hollywood to Rose” is intended to capture the serendipity that can be found around us, even, and maybe especially on the bus. While it’s a cute love letter to a certain strip of L.A., and Annenberg brings a winsomeness to her role, the story is thin and clichéd, relying on tired gags and stereotypes for humor.
-------------
‘From Hollywood to Rose’
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 26 minutes
Playing: Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills
