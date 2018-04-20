Classy British 'Ghost Stories' to be savored

Like "Dr. Terror's House of Horrors" and its many 1960s and '70s copycats, "Ghost Stories" uses its framing device as a way to string together a matched set of short shockers. The professor meets a nightwatchman (Paul Whitehouse), a teenager (Alex Lawther) and a high-powered businessman (Martin Freeman) who have each had their lives changed by encounters with evil spirits. Then in a final jolt, the investigator gets his own haunt.