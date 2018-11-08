Review: Thanksgiving shenanigans set the table for the frantic and warm coming-out comedy 'Lez Bomb'

When Lauren (Laurenzo) travels home to the New Jersey suburbs for Thanksgiving, she intends to come out of the closet to her family — including parents (Kevin Pollak, Deirdre O’Connell) and grandparents (Cloris Leachman, Bruce Dern) — and introduce her girlfriend Hailey (Caitlin Mehner). But misunderstanding after misunderstanding piles up, and the family believes she’s actually in love with her roommate, Austin (Brandon Micheal Hall). While her mother frets over the turkey, Lauren wonders if her family will ever listen to — and understand — her, and Hailey begins to doubt how comfortable Lauren is in their relationship.