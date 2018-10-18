Review: 'Liyana's' mix of documentary and animation compels

Cut between moments at the orphan home, the children's narration of the story they’re writing and Mhlophe and Coker’s animation, the Kopps weave a powerful, coherent tale. There’s balance between the narratives: The kids share Liyana’s adventure with eagerness and empathy, with Coker’s lush visuals bringing their ideas to life. The children’s stories alone would have been compelling, but illustrating them in this medium adds even more depth, nuance and emotion.