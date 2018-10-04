Review: Not much to love in the unremarkable Pablo Escobar bio 'Loving Pablo'

The action, set between 1981 and the drug lord’s 1993 death at the hands of Colombian National Police, hits key points in Escobar’s reign of terror, including the cash-and-cocaine-crazy heyday of his omnipotent cartel, a fraught stint in politics, threats of extradition to the U.S. and his messy downfall, all punctuated with its share of look-away violence (that attack dog scene — yikes!).