French drama 'Paris 05:59: Théo & Hugo' explores love in the wee, small hours

“Paris, 05:59: Théo & Hugo” unfolds in intervals — 4:27, 4:47, 5:02, 5:25, 5:41 — a real-time exploration of sex and relationships during the quiet, early morning hours on the streets of Paris. Théo (Geoffrey Couët) and Hugo (François Nambot) meet at a sex club, during a group sex encounter that morphs into an intimate connection between these two strangers.

During some post-coital chit chat, there’s a development that sends the two men to the nearest hospital in a panic, seeking treatment for exposure to HIV. It’s a dramatic event that brings the two of them even closer together, and revealing even more intimate personal details as they navigate the deserted, twinkling city streets.

“Paris 05:59” is a remarkably empathetic, big-hearted and love-struck film, not only for the palpable connection between the two leading characters but also in their small interactions with those they encounter along the way — a Syrian kebab man, an older hotel chambermaid, a kind and beautiful nurse.

“Desire is stupid,” says Hugo, “but it’s good that I want you like I do.” Therein lies the love story between the cherubic, elfin, reserved Théo, and the uninhibited, emotional and welcoming Hugo. Filmmaking duo Olivier Ducastel and Jacques Martineau have crafted a film that articulates the ability for sex to produce just a little bit more love in the world, for a moment or an eternity.

-------------

‘Paris, 05:59: Théo & Hugo’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'A United Kingdom' trailer David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in "A United Kingdom." David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in "A United Kingdom." Caption 'A United Kingdom' trailer David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in "A United Kingdom." David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in "A United Kingdom." Caption 'Wilson' trailer Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern star in "Wilson," in theaters March 24. Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern star in "Wilson," in theaters March 24. Caption 'Dunkirk' trailer Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance. Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance. Caption 'Going in Style' trailer Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin star in "Going in Style." Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin star in "Going in Style." Caption 'The Founder' trailer Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch star in "The Founder." Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch star in "The Founder."

calendar@latimes.com