Doc 'Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan' gracefully captures dancer's denouement

Sixty may be the new 40, but for ballet dancers, like all athletes, physical realities limit their time in the spotlight. At the ripe old age of 46, the ballerina Wendy Whelan, widely considered one of the best of her generation, faces those limitations with humor, grace, bafflement and remarkable openness in “Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan,” an intimate and engaging chronicle of her final months with the New York City Ballet.

Directors Linda Saffire and Adam Schlesinger weren’t friends of Whelan’s before they began filming her, but the level of trust that developed is powerfully evident in the access Whelan granted them. They’re flies on the wall for her soul-searching conversations with journalists, friends, colleagues and family. They shadow her not just in rehearsal spaces, backstage and at home, but in the operating room for the arthroscopic hip-reconstruction surgery that she hopes will give her one more season with NYCB.

A dazzling talent with thoroughly un-diva-like deportment, Whelan may at times seem to be repeating herself. But it gradually becomes clear that she’s working through her shock over fading youth and strength, and grappling with nothing less than her identity.

The film captures the intense emotion of the October 2014 performance that capped Whelan’s 30-year career. But more crucial is the way it shows her creating new challenges for herself, turning the terrifying prospect of irrelevance into a shot at reinvention.

-------------

‘Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 34 minutes

Playing: Laemmle’s Royal, West Los Angeles

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Caption A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. Caption Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Caption The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins.

calendar@latimes.com