Review: Israeli drama 'Scaffolding' zeroes in on student's challenges

Writer-director Matan Yair was inspired by his own experiences teaching difficult students from homes where education isn’t valued. He even cast one of his former charges, Asher Lax, as the film’s similarly named protagonist, a sensitive hothead who responds positively to the firm but sympathetic attention given to him by his thoughtful literature instructor Rami (Ami Smolartchik), a far cry from how he’s treated at home by his cynical, abusive divorced dad, Milo (a powerful Yaacov Cohen).