Review: Nora Ephron, Hunter S. Thompson and Jane Austen vie for the heart of a young writer in comedy ‘The New Romantic’

A sex columnist for her school newspaper, Blake points to Nora Ephron and Hunter S. Thompson as her inspirations, but she has not shaken her teenage affinity for Jane Austen in looking for her Mr. Darcy. As played with wonderful brio by Jessica Barden, Blake is goofy, but serious-minded; sensibly stylish but no fashionista; and fiercely determined to prove to her friends and colleagues that she can produce the gonzo writing to which she aspires. She also possesses the kind of callow spunk Lou Grant would have hated.