Something new in found-footage horror flick 'VooDoo'

Strong lead performances and a startling twist juice up the found-footage exercise “VooDoo,” which squeezes unexpected novelty from an exhausted subgenre. Writer-director Tom Costabile brings real imagination to the form, producing something that fright fans might appreciate for being a little different.

After a disorienting, blood-spattered prologue, “VooDoo” introduces a pair of cousins, Dani (Samantha Stewart) and Stacy (Ruth Reynolds), as they pass a video camera back and forth during a jaunt around Los Angeles. Costabile shoots in and around the city’s landmarks — the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Venice Beach, etc. — as Dani dishes to Stacy about the busted relationship and angry voodoo priestess she left back home in New Orleans.

Stewart’s Louisiana accent is inconsistent, but otherwise she and Reynolds bring vivacity to their stock scream-queen roles, even when they’re not being plagued by hell-spawns.

When Dani’s witchy romantic rival shows up in town, “VooDoo” takes an abrupt turn best left unspoiled. Suffice it to say that the last third of the film consists of one long trip through the heroine’s worst fears, rendered in a way that’s less like a home movie and more like a sick voyeur’s POV.

Even gore-hounds may find the movie’s nightmarish final half-hour excessively violent. But at least Costabile steps outside of the shaky-cam-and-shadowy-monster norm for found-footage, creating a real sense of place — as inhospitable as it may be.

-------------

‘VooDoo’

Unrated

Running time: 1 hour, 24 minutes

Playing: Monica Film Center, Santa Monica

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'T2 Trainspotting' trailer Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle return in Danny Boyle's "T2 Trainspotting." Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle return in Danny Boyle's "T2 Trainspotting." Caption 'T2 Trainspotting' trailer Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle return in Danny Boyle's "T2 Trainspotting." Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle return in Danny Boyle's "T2 Trainspotting." Caption 'Transformers: The Last Knight' trailer Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Laura Haddock star in "Transformers: The Last Knight." Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Laura Haddock star in "Transformers: The Last Knight." Caption 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans star in the live-action movie "Beauty and the Beast." Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans star in the live-action movie "Beauty and the Beast." Caption 'A United Kingdom' trailer David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in "A United Kingdom." David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in "A United Kingdom." Caption 'Wilson' trailer Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern star in "Wilson," in theaters March 24. Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern star in "Wilson," in theaters March 24.

calendar@latimes.com