Fred Rogers' family keeps the legacy of 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' alive with a candid new documentary

“Dad’s morals were just beyond most people,” he said, elaborating on that remark in a phone call from Nantucket, at the family home where he has summered since he was a boy. “The way he led his life, I believe dad tried to follow the example of Christ -- and did in such a fabulous way. So living up to a legend such as he was challenging for me growing up. I had my issues with that. But at about age 30, I sort of came to peace with it. I was like, 'You know what? I’m happy with myself.' And what did dad always teach us? 'Be happy with the way you are.'"