New 'Moana' trailer reveals the adventure at the heart of its story

Fans eagerly anticipating the release of Disney’s “Moana” got a first look at the adventure driving the film, with a new trailer released Thursday morning.

While previous trailers have made much of Moana being a regular girl (albeit with special ocean powers), the latest look at the film lays out more about what brings our heroes, young Moana and demi-god Maui together.

The trailer reveals that legend predicts that a hero will go out to find Maui and save their island from an outside threat. That hero? Moana.

The trailer provides a visually stunning representation of Oceania as it tells the story of a teenager seeking to find herself and save her people in the process.

Specifically, according to a news release Disney put out on Thursday, Moana seeks to find herself by becoming a master wayfinder, a sailor who uses Polynesian navigation strategies of reading the sky and sea and stars to successfully traverse the ocean.

Adventure awaits audiences and Moana alike.

“Moana” stars the voice talents of newcomer Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, as well as music by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film debuts in theaters Nov. 23.

