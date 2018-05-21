Olivier Assayas revisits an early work and his own adolescence with 'Cold Water'

I have this complex relationship to that film. It was a bad time for me. I had just made this movie that was the worst flop I ever had; it was called "A New Life." It was a very complex, ambitious movie, where I was trying to go in a new direction. I felt I needed to go in a new direction, and that was not the right one. Shooting "Cold Water" was therapy in a certain way, because it happened right after; I shot the two movies back-to-back. The exciting thing was it was this very specific commission in the sense they were asking me to be autobiographical, which is something I had never really done. I had always made very personal films, based on my experience but not literal autobiography. So I kind of jumped into it.