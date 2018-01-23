For Greta Gerwig, Oscar nominations mean 'excitedly yelling and not making any sense'

I'm in Los Angeles right now because I've been here working, and I was here for the SAG Awards last night, or two nights ago. I can't remember nights anymore. But so I'm in L.A. and I forced myself to sleep until I was done sleeping and I woke up at 3:30 and I was like, "Is it time?" Nope, not time, go back to sleep. So I went back to sleep and then I was like, make coffee, take a shower and then look. And I couldn't believe it. The first thing I saw was a video, Saoirse [Ronan] sent a WhatsApp video of her crying and I thought, "Oh, that's good." And then I saw everything. And I've just been yelling on the phone for the last three hours, so that's all I've been doing, excitedly yelling and not making any sense. And you're part of this now.