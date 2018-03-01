One year after 'Moonlight,' the Oscars still have steps to take toward diversity

ANDERSON: And queen mother Blige will be performing on the big stage! The original song category is actually probably the most diverse, in an interesting way. You have the "Coco" team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, whose "Remember Me" will be performed by Gael García Bernal, Natalia LaFourcade and Miguel, and the "Marshall" anthem "Stand Up for Something" by Diane Warren and Common, which will be performed by the Oscar-winning rapper alongside songstress Andra Day. And then there's Sufjan Stevens, who will be performing "Mystery of Love" from the gay love story "Call Me by Your Name," and "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman," written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won in this category last year for "La La Land." "This Is Me" will be performed by actress Keala Settle, who's in the film. So, at minimum, the singing will be on point and represent a more inclusive space.